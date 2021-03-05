KITCHENER -- Condolences have been coming in from the residents of Brantford, Ont. following the passing of their 'Lord Mayor' Walter Gretzky.

On Thursday night, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky confirmed that his father had died.

Walter was a common sight at events in their hometown and the surrounding area, and his support for the community is being returned after the news of his death.

Hockey sticks could be seen out on Brantford porches Friday morning in honour of Walter.

The City of Brantford issued condolences to the Gretzky family in honour of their Lord Mayor.

In honour and gratitude for our beloved Lord Mayor Walter Gretzky. pic.twitter.com/GUs7R4IsvZ — City of Brantford (@CityofBrantford) March 5, 2021

A post from Brantford Minor Hockey Association noted that Walter was a "rock stare" during Christmas tournaments.

It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of Walter Gretzky. Not only was he a Brantford institution, legend and tireless promoter of our community and arguably Canada's favourite Hockey Dad. Sincere condolences to the Gretzky Family and Brantford pic.twitter.com/GaKzVu8dQX — Will Bouma (@WillBoumaBrant) March 5, 2021