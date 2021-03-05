KITCHENER -- Condolences have been coming in from the residents of Brantford, Ont. following the passing of their 'Lord Mayor' Walter Gretzky.

On Thursday night, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky confirmed that his father had died.

Walter was a common sight at events in their hometown and the surrounding area, and his support for the community is being returned after the news of his death.

Hockey sticks could be seen out on Brantford porches Friday morning in honour of Walter.

Walter Gretzky statue in Brantford

The City of Brantford issued condolences to the Gretzky family in honour of their Lord Mayor.

A post from Brantford Minor Hockey Association noted that Walter was a "rock stare" during Christmas tournaments.