Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis wins recount

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis will hang onto his seat following a recount of the October mayoral election.

The city agreed to the recount earlier this year after candidate Dave Wrobel – who finished just 208 votes behind Davis according to the official count in October – filed a court challenge.

In a news release issued Saturday afternoon, the city said the recount, which was completed between 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. that day, reaffirmed October’s election result.

It counted 9,223 votes for Davis and 9,013 votes for Wrobel – a difference of 210 votes.