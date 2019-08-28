

CTV Kitchener





The Brantford Air Show celebrated its 20th installment this year, drawing such a large crowd that some people had to watch from outside of the airport.

Hundreds flocked to the show, which enjoyed a cloudless day at Brantford's Municipal Airport.

The event reached capacity early on in the day.

"We're victims of our own success as far as a successful event, and this beautiful weather here in Brantford today," explains volunteer David Hills.

Dozens of planes were on display for the event.

Check out a few different ones that were featured below.

The Tiger Moth. Canadian built, primarily a trainer plane. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

The Beech 18, a small transport plane.(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Photographers stand in front of an RCAF Snowbird Tutor (left) and a Lancaster bomber (right). (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

RCAF Snowbird Tutors. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Harvard Trainers. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

A family watches the airshow. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)