Brantford Air Show: A look at some of the featured planes
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 4:18PM EDT
The Brantford Air Show celebrated its 20th installment this year, drawing such a large crowd that some people had to watch from outside of the airport.
Hundreds flocked to the show, which enjoyed a cloudless day at Brantford's Municipal Airport.
The event reached capacity early on in the day.
"We're victims of our own success as far as a successful event, and this beautiful weather here in Brantford today," explains volunteer David Hills.
Dozens of planes were on display for the event.
Check out a few different ones that were featured below.
The Tiger Moth. Canadian built, primarily a trainer plane. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
The Beech 18, a small transport plane.(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Photographers stand in front of an RCAF Snowbird Tutor (left) and a Lancaster bomber (right). (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
RCAF Snowbird Tutors. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Harvard Trainers. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
A family watches the airshow. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)