Border collies being used to keep geese off Cambridge golf course

Some furry friends are helping keep Galt Country Club clear of certain birds and the mess they leave behind.

Border collie dogs Tessa and Jedi are professionals when it comes to keeping Canada Geese off of properties.

“I think I might have the best employees of many organizations,” said Ted Gates, the owner of Adventure K9 Goose Control. “They want to work, they love it, and so do I.”

Gates trains his dogs to use their natural herding instincts to stalk and chase the geese away without hurting them.

“The birds will associate the properties with danger and stay away fro the most part,” said Gates.

The solution is helping a long time problem for Galt Country Club that its director of golf operations has been particularly stubborn.

“We had done fake dogs, “we’ve put up blow up alligators in the pond, we’ve tried everything here, and then Ted comes along and it’s been fantastic since,” said director Dave Smallwood.

Member Murray Garlick notes that the locker rooms and carpets of the backshop are no longer a mess, while member Derek Dolson is just happy to not have any hissing distractions while on the course.

“Playing a game is always enjoyable, but when we get to come to the course when it’s in great condition, it makes it that much more fun,” said Dolson.

Gates is currently training a new dog Harley Quinn, who he expects to be a force in helping keep geese at bay.