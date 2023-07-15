Boil water warning ends in Hillsburgh

The boil water advisory for Hillsburgh was lifted on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health issued the notice Wednesday, warning residents and businesses to stop using the drinking water system immediately.

According to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, three water samples were collected on July 12 and July 13. They were tested for total coliform and E. coli bacteria.

The health inspector now says “the test results indicate the water is bacteriologically safe to drink.”

As such, the boil water advisory was removed.