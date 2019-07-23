

CTV Kitchener





The search for a missing Cambridge man has come to an end.

Police say that a man's body was found in a small body of water off of Goddard Crescent in Cambridge on Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes after a man in his 40s was reported missing after not showing up to work on Monday.

His vehicle was found on Goddard Crescent, raising alarm because he didn't work nearby.

On Tuesday, police had begun searching near a pond behind a building on Goddard Crescent, where police say evidence showed that he may have gone in.

"Evidence found during that search located by the entry of the small body of water on this premise led investigators to believe that he may have entered the small body of water," explains Const. Ashely Dietrich.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service doesn't have its own undercover search and recovery unit, so it enlisted the OPP to assist with the search.

It was with their help that they found the man's body shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. His death is believed to be accidental or as a result of misadventure, police say.

In a tweet, Police Chief Bryan Larkin thanked the OPP "in locating missing man to assist in bringing peace, comfort to family during this sad tragedy."

Shortly after noon, the marked police vehicles at the scene had cleared.