Blessed Sacrament CES closing due to 'widespread and rapid transmission' of COVID-19

Blessed Sacrament CES is shown on Nov. 24, 2021 (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener) Blessed Sacrament CES is shown on Nov. 24, 2021 (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories