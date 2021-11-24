Blessed Sacrament CES closing due to 'widespread and rapid transmission' of COVID-19

KITCHENER -

Health officials in Waterloo Region have directed Blessed Sacrament CES in Kitchener to close over "concern for widespread and rapid transmission of COVID-19."

A news release said the school will be closed for in-person learning for at least 10 days, starting Wednesday.

There are 19 COVID-19 cases at the school and multiple cohorts have been dismissed. Public health officials are recommending rapid antigen testing once the school is ready to open again. They're working with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board to distribute testing kits to families.

“We are taking important and necessary steps to protect children, staff and the school community from exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Julie Emili, associate medical officer of health, in a news release. “We are closing a school for the first time since the return to in-class learning this fall due to concern about the potential for widespread and rapid transmission of the virus.”

Public health officials said they're working with the school on infection prevention and control protocols.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.