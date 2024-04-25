Bleams Road construction set to get underway in May
An upcoming construction plan could change driving plans for the near future in Kitchener.
Region of Waterloo council approved a contractor for a Bleams Road improvement project during a Wednesday meeting.
The construction will eventually see new roundabouts, street lights, multi-use trail, as well as watermain and sanitary sewer come to the stretch of road between Fischer-Hallman and Trussler Roads.
The contract is valued at more than $20 million, is expected to get underway in May, and finish by December of next year.
Detours will be in place to reroute drivers to take Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road.
