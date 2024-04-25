KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Bleams Road construction set to get underway in May

    Share

    An upcoming construction plan could change driving plans for the near future in Kitchener.

    Region of Waterloo council approved a contractor for a Bleams Road improvement project during a Wednesday meeting.

    The construction will eventually see new roundabouts, street lights, multi-use trail, as well as watermain and sanitary sewer come to the stretch of road between Fischer-Hallman and Trussler Roads.

    The contract is valued at more than $20 million, is expected to get underway in May, and finish by December of next year.

    Detours will be in place to reroute drivers to take Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News