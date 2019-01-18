

The biggest thing in communications turns 20 years old.

Waterloo-based Research in Motion started taking orders for the first Blackberry on January 19, 1999.

The device would go on to revolutionize how we communicate, and our community.

When the company first introduced an email pager, it became so popular that RIM needed to build a million units a month, and they didn’t even have a factory.

CTV Kitchener’s Max Wark sat down with those who made this first device possible as they reflect on its legacy two decades later.