Big home playoff games for Rangers and Storm

The Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm were both at home Tuesday night playing important playoff games.

The underdog Rangers needed a big night to tie their series with the London Knights at two apiece, and by midway through the third period, a Mitchell Martin score put them up 3-1.

As fans went wild in the Aud, London made it interesting when they scored in the final two minutes.

"It just rocked," said fan Caeden Anderson. "The Aud was shaking with excitement, really good fan support."

The Rangers managed to hold on, win the game 3-2, tie the best of seven series at 2-2, and ensure there'd be a game six back home next Tuesday in Kitchener.

"Well we know we're coming back here," said fan Mike Wilkinson. "I think it's going seven, I've got a feeling, so we'll see."

Game five will be played on Sunday in London.

Over at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, the Storm put up plenty of goals in game three of their series against the Soo Greyhounds to secure the 6-3 win.

They're now trailing the Greyhounds 2-1 in the series with game four set for Thursday night in Guelph.