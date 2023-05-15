Bengali community celebrates New Year in Kitchener

Members of the local Bengali community gathered in Kitchener Sunday to celebrate the start of a new year.

The celebration at the Country Hills Community Centre featured food, music and a sellers market.

Organized by the Bangladesh Cultural Society of Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge, the event showcased the diversity of Bengali-speaking people from Bangladesh, India and other south Asian countries.

The event featured food, music and a market. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

The New Year is celebrated annually on April 14, marking harvest season.

In Bangladesh, the day usually begins with a sunrise greeting and song.