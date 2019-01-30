

"Just because you can't see it, doesn't mean it doesn't exist."

In September 2010, Bell began a project to raise awareness and money for mental health.

Millions of Canadians are now discussing mental illness openly. In the process, over $93 million has been raised for mental health programs.

You can learn more about #BellLetsTalk on the official website.

BELL LET’S TALK DAY 2019 OFFICIAL VIDEO: Today, every view of this video makes a difference. All you need to do is watch it and Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives. Share to help spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/zVdFiEafYl — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 30, 2019

Mental Health Support Resources:

CMHA Waterloo Wellington

http://cmhaww.ca/

Big White Wall

https://www.bigwhitewall.ca/v2/Home.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f

Here 24/7

http://here247.ca/

Postpartum Depression:

Postpartum Support International

http://www.postpartum.net/

Region of Waterloo Parenting Support

https://www.regionofwaterloo.ca/en/health-and-wellness/parenting-support.aspx

Eating Disorders:

CMHA Waterloo Wellington | Family & Friends Support Group

https://cmhaww.ca/programs-services/services-for-eating-disorders/family-and-friends-education-and-support-group/

National Eating Disorder Information Centre:

http://nedic.ca/

Feb. 1 to Feb. 7 Eating Disorders Awareness Week in Canada

Feb. 4 at Waterloo Public Library: screening and panel for the film "Straight/Curve" at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Guelph Youth Music Centre: Faces of Recovery speakers panel

http://www.eatingdisorderscoalition.ca/

