Featured
#BellLetsTalk raises awareness, money for mental health
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 10:44AM EST
"Just because you can't see it, doesn't mean it doesn't exist."
In September 2010, Bell began a project to raise awareness and money for mental health.
Millions of Canadians are now discussing mental illness openly. In the process, over $93 million has been raised for mental health programs.
You can learn more about #BellLetsTalk on the official website.
BELL LET’S TALK DAY 2019 OFFICIAL VIDEO: Today, every view of this video makes a difference. All you need to do is watch it and Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives. Share to help spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/zVdFiEafYl— Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 30, 2019
Mental Health Support Resources:
CMHA Waterloo Wellington
Big White Wall
https://www.bigwhitewall.ca/v2/Home.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f
Here 24/7
Postpartum Depression:
Postpartum Support International
Region of Waterloo Parenting Support
https://www.regionofwaterloo.ca/en/health-and-wellness/parenting-support.aspx
Here 24/7
Eating Disorders:
CMHA Waterloo Wellington | Family & Friends Support Group
https://cmhaww.ca/programs-services/services-for-eating-disorders/family-and-friends-education-and-support-group/
National Eating Disorder Information Centre:
Feb. 1 to Feb. 7 Eating Disorders Awareness Week in Canada
Feb. 4 at Waterloo Public Library: screening and panel for the film "Straight/Curve" at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 at Guelph Youth Music Centre: Faces of Recovery speakers panel
http://www.eatingdisorderscoalition.ca/
CTV Kitchener is a division of Bell Media.