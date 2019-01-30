Featured
#BellLetsTalk
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 4:42PM EST
Mental Health Support Resources:
CMHA Waterloo Wellington
Big White Wall
https://www.bigwhitewall.ca/v2/Home.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f
Here 24/7
Postpartum Depression:
Postpartum Support International
Region of Waterloo Parenting Support
https://www.regionofwaterloo.ca/en/health-and-wellness/parenting-support.aspx
Here 24/7
Eating Disorders:
CMHA Waterloo Wellington | Family & Friends Support Group
https://cmhaww.ca/programs-services/services-for-eating-disorders/family-and-friends-education-and-support-group/
National Eating Disorder Information Centre:
Feb. 1 to Feb. 7 Eating Disorders Awareness Week in Canada
Feb. 4 at Waterloo Public Library: screening and panel for the film "Straight/Curve" at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 at Guelph Youth Music Centre: Faces of Recovery speakers panel