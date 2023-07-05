Barricaded person draws heavy police presence to Kitchener neighbourhood

A police cruiser blocks Dinison Crescent on July 5, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener) A police cruiser blocks Dinison Crescent on July 5, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver