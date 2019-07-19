Featured
Bank robbery in Cambridge under investigation
Regional police investigating Cambridge bank robbery. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 2:10PM EDT
Regional police are currently investigating reports of a bank robbery in Cambridge.
It happened at the Scotia Bank on Hespeler Road near Sheldon Drive on Friday morning.
That was around 11:45 a.m.
One person left the scene in an ambulance, but it's not clear what for.
It's not known whether any money was taken or if police have any information regarding suspects.
More to come…