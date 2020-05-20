KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are looking to modernize their uniforms by replacing their traditional forage hats with ball caps.

The police force made the announcement Wednesday, saying the decision was in response to member feedback and an effort to update the current uniform.

They say the caps offer improved comfort and practicality for members as they perform their policing duties.

However the forage hats will not be discontinued.

Waterloo Regional Police say switching to the new caps is optional and the forage hats will continue to be used during ceremonies and special events.

Various versions of the ball cap will be used by patrol, the Special Response Unit, plainclothes officers, special Constables, Auxiliary members, trainers and Senior Leaders.

Waterloo Regional Police say the total cost for their first order came to $19,834.33.

Officers will begin wearing the new ball caps in early June.