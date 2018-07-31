

CTV Kitchener





An investigation is underway after a backhoe was stolen from a construction site in Haldimand County.

Provincial police say they were called to a construction site in Cayuga on Monday for a report that a backhoe had been taken from the property.

Police believe sometime between Saturday and Monday an orange Kubota backhoe was taken from the Talbot Street East site.

The piece of equipment is valued at $36,000 and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.