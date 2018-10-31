

CTV Kitchener





An autonomous vehicle has driven 100 kilometres on public roads, a milestone that researchers are confident is a first in Canada.

A dedicated University of Waterloo team of about 60 people has been working on the project for over two years.

“It’s a huge achievement, you know, all the students have been working incredibly hard. You can imagine the amount of effort that went into this,” said Michael Antkiwicz who was part of the project.

That amount of effort has been estimated in the thousands of hours.

The vehicle, a Lincoln MXZ, first arrived in July 2016.

This team, made up of researchers and engineers, have developed and installed the self-driving software to allow the vehicle to drive on roads without a driver.