While police hope to crack down on the St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo, they say they expect Saturday’s crowds in the university district to be as big as they were last year – if not bigger.

Last year, the crowd on Ezra Avenue was estimated by police to be about 15,000 people strong. It was the biggest gathering of people ever seen on the street, and about five times the size of March 17 parties in the early 2010s.

Police have said that they plan to take a harder stance on this year’s street party, attempting to stop it before it begins.

“They’re going to try and encourage students to keep moving, to conduct themselves in a safe manner – but at the same time, any activity that is unlawful, they’ll be responding (to),” says David McMurray, Laurier’s vice-president of student affairs.

“Socializing it’s great – it’s part of the student experience – but responsible socializing is what we’re trying to suggest.”

Whatever ends up happening in the university area on Saturday, police say they expect to be dealing with open liquor and public intoxication issues, and will prioritize ensuring public safety and protection of property.

One new addition to this year’s response is a command post at the nearest police station. Inside a dedicated room, representatives from the policing, fire and paramedic services, the City of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University officials will get together to keep an eye on the situation and co-ordinate emergency responses.

“It’s important to have everybody that has an interest in what is taking place … at the table and able to give insight,” says Waterloo Regional Police Insp. Greg Lamport.

Region of Waterloo EMS has been planning for Saturday’s festivities for a long time. The last St. Patrick’s Day brought 69 calls for service in the university district. Forty-four people were taken to hospital.

“Every one of those transports was because of alcohol misuse,” says Robert Crossan, the region’s deputy chief of paramedic services.

This year, there will be four ambulances dedicated to servicing the university district, to ensure any emergencies there don’t affect coverage in the rest of the region. Paramedics have been preaching a message of having students look out for each other, to prevent any individual situation from becoming a medical emergency.

Safety messages like those seem to get through, if Liam Spencer is any indication.

He lives on Ezra. While he’s been planning a St. Patrick’s Day celebration that includes friends coming in from out-of-town and green outfits, he says he’s warned his friends not to get out of hand.

“I think the message has gotten across … but I know it’s still going to be pretty rowdy,” he says.

“It’s going to be a good time.”

An influx of university students from outside Waterloo is commonly cited as one of the biggest drivers of the increased crowds on Ezra. According to McMurray, two buses from the U.S. showed up last year.

Police have said that they will be watching buses entering Waterloo Region on Saturday, and suggesting to passengers that they might want to spend the day at licensed bars rather than an unlawful street party.

Earlier this month, the City of Waterloo granted new powers for its bylaw officers, allowing them to bill party organizers for cleanup costs if a private party spills onto a sidewalk or street. Bylaw officers can also now act immediately to end any situation which is considered a public safety concern.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa