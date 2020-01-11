KITCHENER -- Two people reportedly attempting to rob a bank left empty-handed after they were told they were in a cashless bank.

Guelph Police responded to the incident around 10 a.m. on Friday in the south end of the city.

The two parties who entered the bank were dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks and gloves, according to officials.

Police say they demanded to be let into the vault, but were told this particular site was a cashless bank.

Witnesses in the bank told police they couldn’t see a firearm, but one suspect kept their hand in the front pocket of their sweater as if a firearm was inside.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene without obtaining any money.

They were last seen driving a newer model of a white, four-door Honda Civic hatchback. Multiple officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle or suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police.