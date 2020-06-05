Advertisement
At-home cocktail recipes: Fiero spritz and margarita
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 9:39AM EDT
Fiero Spritz recipe:
1.5oz Martini Fiero
2oz Soda
2oz Prosecco
Garnish with orange and herbs
At-home Margarita recipe:
1.5oz Casamigos Blanco
0.5oz Cointreau
1oz lime juice
0.5oz Green Tea Syrup
Red wine Float on top