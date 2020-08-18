KITCHENER -- An alley in Uptown Waterloo is getting a bit of extra colour this summer.

Hughes Lane, which runs parallel to King Street South between William Street and Willis Way, houses the back doors of local businesses.

The Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area is giving the area a facelift, working with businesses and local artists to transform the doors into murals.

Officials say this will build on the existing mural project on the side of the Uptown Waterloo Parkade.

Artists will be working on the murals all week, with an official unveiling planned for September.