Artists bringing colour to downtown Kitchener streets
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 5:26PM EDT
Crews work on art in downtown Kitchener on Oct. 1, 2020 (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Artwork has shut down the intersection at King and Queen Streets in downtown Kitchener.
The piece runs along Queen Street from Charles to Duke Streets. It's part of a plan to make the heart of Kitchener more pedestrian-friendly.
The artwork is colourful and abstract, featuring crowns for King and Queen Streets and a heart to symbolize the heart of downtown.