KITCHENER -- Officials have launched an arson investigation regarding an early morning fire that destroyed a family’s home in Clinton.

Firefighters and OPP were called to the residence on Rattenbury Street around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

The fire was contained to the property, but the home is considered to be a complete loss.

Police say the lone occupant of the home was able to escape unharmed, but three dogs died in the fire.

Two vehicles the laneway were also damaged.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Huron County OPP are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.