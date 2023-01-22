Arson charge laid following Cambridge house fire

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a house fire in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Heather Avenue around midnight on Sunday.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), while the residence took significant damage, the fire was extinguished and all the people inside were able to escape without injury.

"There were three occupants in the home at the time of the fire," said Eric Yates, chief fire prevention officer with Cambridge Fire. "All the occupants did evacuate safely. They were treated for some minor smoke inhalation with EMS on scene and released."

A news release from WRPS indicates a Cambridge man was arrested in connection to the fire and charged with arson – disregard for human life as well as fentanyl possession.

An investigator with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal remains on scene as the investigation continues.

As of Sunday morning, road closure signs remained up in the neighbourhood to help control the flow of traffic.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).