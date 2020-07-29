KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a person they suspect was involved in a stabbing that sent one man to hospital on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a building on Columbia Street West near King Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

They say one man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries. He had multiple stab wounds, officials say.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said they'd identified Jordan Burrows, 31, as a suspect in the stabbing. They issued a warrant for his arrest, and on Thursday morning, had announced that they had arrested him.

In a news release, police had said Burrows was considered dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

Police had previously tweeted that they believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday.