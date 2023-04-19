Arrest made in armed convenience store investigation

Three people are facing charges in connection to an armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.

On Wednesday, Waterloo regional police were seen outside a residence on Holborn Court in Kitchener.

Video submitted to CTV News showed officers taking one person into custody.

Police said a total of three people have been arrested in the robbery investigation: an 18-year-old man, 19-year-old man and a male youth.

No specific charges have been released at this time.

Police said they also seized a replica gun and three stolen vehicles.

On March 27, officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store on Christopher Drive.

Police said a male went into the store around 2:20 a.m., go into an argument, and then left.

Shortly after, another male entered the store and took items while holding a knife.

No one was hurt during the robbery.