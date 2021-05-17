KITCHENER -- The health units for Waterloo Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have both announced big milestones on their COVID-19 vaccine journeys.

As of Monday, the Region of Waterloo’s vaccine task force page showed 48.8 per cent of all eligible residents 18 and over have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

While 244,110 people have residents have had their first shot, 16,443 are fully vaccinated.

WDG’s page shows that 50.3 per cent, or 128,379 residents, have had their first shot as well.

Both sites list 75 per cent of their populations receiving the first COVID-19 dose as the provincial goal to be reached.