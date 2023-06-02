Apartments evacuated, one person hurt during fire in Kitchener
One person had to be taken to hospital after a fire spread through a Kitchener apartment building.
Emergency crews were called to the fire in the area of Holborn Drive and Old Chicopee Drive around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police say the flames started inside an apartment and spread to the back of the building. All units had to be evacuated.
A male was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Roads around the building were closed, but have since reopened.
The fire is not considered suspicious, police said.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament. The far-right People's Party of Canada leader lost his Quebec seat in the 2019 federal vote and lost again in the 2021 election.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
Tantallon-area residents who lost homes in N.S. wildfire offered chance to view neighbourhood
Halifax is offering residents whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires the chance to view their neighbourhoods as fires continue to burn.
Poilievre links Pride with freedom but stays mum on parades, condemns Uganda bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is wishing LGBTQ2S+ people a happy Pride month, linking it with his platform's focus on freedom, but he is not saying whether he'll be attending any Pride events.
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
How natural disasters can create long-lasting trauma
As wildfires continue to ravage across Canada, an expert warns that people who live through such natural disasters could experience serious mental health issues in the long term.
Some Ottawa parents keep kids home from school due to Pride activities, OCDSB says
As the rainbow flag flew at schools across Ottawa on Thursday, the public school board says some parents kept their children home from school due to possible Pride activities.
Canadian Jamal Murray makes a difference in NBA finals game 1
The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the middle, planted his surgically repaired left knee in the paint, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper.
London
-
Power restored to thousands of customers in Middlesex, Huron, Bruce counties
Thousands of hydro customers in southern Ontario have their power back after a major outage on Friday morning.
-
Power slowly being restored in north London
At the peak of the outage, about 12,000 customers were without power.
-
One person wanted in firearms investigation
Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to two separate calls where citizens believed they heard gunshots in the 100 block of Albert Street near Talbot Street.
Windsor
-
Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with assault after Toronto incident
An off-duty Windsor police officer has been charged with assault following an altercation in Toronto.
-
Police investigation at Highway 401 near Provincial Road
Essex County OPP are on scene of an active investigation in Tecumseh.
-
Active tick surveillance begins in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) launched their active tick surveillance Friday with some tips on how to prevent tick bites.
Barrie
-
Boy stopped for riding bike on Barrie sidewalk faces drug-related charges
A 16-year-old boy faces a slew of charges after police say he was found with cocaine and fentanyl while riding a bike in downtown Barrie.
-
OPP charges man, 70, with 13 counts of mischief
A Caledon senior faces a slew of charges in connection with an ongoing OPP mischief investigation.
-
Anne Street replacement bridge in Barrie opens after prolonged delays
After two years of construction, traffic can now officially travel over the new Anne Street bridge in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins city councillor takes police chief on tour of crime hotspots
Timmins City Counc. Bill Gvozdanovic took Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy on a tour of his ward in the Schumacher area.
-
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
-
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Record-breaking temperatures in the forecast on Friday
A heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch are in effect for Ottawa. Relief from the hot and humid temperatures is on the way for the weekend.
-
Man arrested after hidden camera found in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Gatineau police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the investigation into a hidden camera discovered in the washroom at an elementary school.
-
Increased air conditioning use likely to blame for hydro outage in Ottawa's west end, utility says
Hydro Ottawa reported 8,500 customers in Kanata South, Kanata North, Stittsville and West-Carleton March lost power just before 6 p.m.
Toronto
-
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
-
Two major downtown roads will be closed to traffic this weekend
Thousands of cyclists will be taking over the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway this weekend, likely creating headaches for drivers in the process.
-
Ontario airport to shutdown as Cadillac Fairview eyes plans to develop
An Ontario airport announced it is planning on shutting down as its landowner explores redeveloping the grounds north of Toronto.
Montreal
-
'You don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card': Cote Saint-Luc makes dig at Bill 96 in phone greeting
'If you'd like service in English, press two. And by the way, you don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card, or your family tree going back ten generations. And you don't have to pinky-promise anything. This is the City of Cote Saint-Luc, and that's how we roll.'
-
Roads to close for Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Ile this weekend in Montreal
Cyclists will be in the spotlight and on the streets in Montreal this weekend. Thousands of them will be taking part in the Tour la Nuit, on Friday, and the Tour de l'Ile, on Sunday, to officially launch the cycling season. Motorists, meanwhile, will have to plan their journeys in the north of the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
As Montreal endures another day of high heat, the city could also see some stormy weather heading our way as well.
Atlantic
-
Tantallon-area residents who lost homes in N.S. wildfire offered chance to view neighbourhood
Halifax is offering residents whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires the chance to view their neighbourhoods as fires continue to burn.
-
The Waegwoltic Club is 'gone,' Halifax fire
Halifax fire and emergency deputy chief Roy Hollett says the historic club in Halifax’s south end that lit up in flames Thursday is “gone.”
-
RCMP enforcing Nova Scotia's ban on open fires, will charge maximum fine of $25,000
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have issued 10 summary offence tickets since the province issued a ban on burning and another on travelling in the woods because of raging wildfires.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs remain mum on Pride parade pledge
While the Manitoba NDP is committing every member to walk in one of Manitoba's pride parades during June, the governing Progressive Conservatives are unwilling to make a similar pledge.
-
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
-
Poilievre links Pride with freedom but stays mum on parades, condemns Uganda bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is wishing LGBTQ2S+ people a happy Pride month, linking it with his platform's focus on freedom, but he is not saying whether he'll be attending any Pride events.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory in effect for 3 Calgary communities
Three southwest Calgary communities are under a boil water advisory due to a watermain break Thursday afternoon at a nearby construction site.
-
Plans to clear-cut popular trail near Bragg Creek prompts tourism and environmental concerns
Outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists are raising concerns over a proposal to clear-cut two areas known for their popular cycling and hiking trails just west of Bragg Creek.
-
Police, dive teams at Lethbridge's Henderson Lake
Lethbridge police, along with dive teams from the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, are on scene at Henderson Lake.
Edmonton
-
13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.
-
'I'm sorry to bring the bad news': Mikisew Cree First Nation chief confirms cabins destroyed by wildfire
Several cabins in an Indigenous community were believed to have been burned down by a 16,000-hectare wildfire in northern Alberta on Thursday.
-
'All about the campfire': Campers adjust their plans with fire bans in place
Jade Najam was getting excited about camping during the May long weekend, sitting around the campfire late into the night with his family and sipping hot chocolate.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s public safety minister demands final policing decision from Surrey, 5 weeks after issuing recommendation
Surrey’s mayor and city council are facing increasing demands to make a final decision on whether to move forward with its transition to a municipal police force or accept recommendations by B.C.’s government to stick with the RCMP.
-
Multiple 'serious assaults' on Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say
The Vancouver Police Department says an investigation is underway after multiple "serious assaults "on the city's Downtown Eastside Thursday.
-
Vernon Adams Jr. throws 3 touchdowns as Lions win final pre-season game
In his first pre-season start for the B.C. Lions, Vernon Adams Jr. said he felt like time slowed down.