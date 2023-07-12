Answers on what's causing smelly Puslinch water expected in coming days

After dealing with putrid-smelling water for around three weeks, a group of residents in Puslinch, Ont. may soon get some answers on what’s causing it.

In an email to CTV News, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks said ministry staff inspected the area on July 11 and took samples from private wells at three different locations.

“The ministry has prioritized the sampling and expects to have results in a few days,” the ministry said, adding results will be shared with residents as soon as they are available.

People living in the area near Highway 401 estimate around 25 homes are affected by the smelly water, which has been described as having a “rotten vegetable-type” odour.