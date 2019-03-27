

CTV Kitchener





Signage has sprung up warning drivers that a stretch of road in Uptown Waterloo will be closed beginning April 1.

The closure is set to begin to accommodate the next phase of the ongoing streetscaping project. Despite the signs, a spokesperson for the region says that construction will begin on April 7 at the earliest.

A portion of King Street North will be closed between Bridgeport Road and Elgin Street until August of this year. Phase one finished in September 2018.

“Road construction, by its nature, is disruptive,” explains Gary Macdonald, head of Transportation Rehabilitation. “We try to align the project’s needs so that we’re replacing as much underground as we can at the same time the road needs repair.”

Phase two will include replacing underground infrastructure, installing bike lanes and putting in lights to mirror the rest of uptown.

Traffic will be detoured along University Avenue, Regina Street North and Bridgeport Road.

The uptown streetscaping is one of 15 projects that will disrupt traffic around the region through the warmer months.