

CTV Kitchener





The official launch of the streetscape improvement project’s first phase took place Saturday.

A group of cyclists took advantage of the new bike lanes.

The project widened the sidewalks to allow for more patios.

Benches and garbage cans were updated in this phase, and underground infrastructure was replaced.

LED lighting was featured to bring colour to the sidewalks as well.

The event also helped bring in the inaugural Lumen Festival, which took place in in five zones in Uptown Waterloo.

The festival showcased light-based new media, as well as art and projection installments.