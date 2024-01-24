Another person arrested in connection to Cambridge shooting

Police have arrested a second man in connection to a shooting at a Cambridge home earlier this month.

Officers made the arrest at a home in the area of Mcgee Avenue and Ottawa Street North in Kitchener around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A resident, who did not want to speak on camera, told CTV News it was scary to see such a large police response, including an armoured vehicle, in her neighbourhood.

“My friend messaged me, told me that there was cops outside, sent me a picture of a tactical unit,” she said. “I didn’t know it was a tactical unit, I honestly thought it was bomb squad or something – it was dark, it was very scary.”

In a news release, Waterloo regional police said the 24-year-old man has been charged with various firearm offences in connection to a Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.

An investigator examines bullet holes in the door and window of a home on Sekura Street in Cambridge on Jan. 5, 2024. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Gunshots were fired at a house on Sekura Street, around 3:45 a.m. that day, while the residents were inside. Some of the shots struck the front door, as well as a glass panel at the side of the entrance. No one was hurt.

On Jan. 19, another man, a 23-year-old from Kitchener, was arrested in connection to the same shooting.

On Wednesday, police said officers are not looking for any other suspects.