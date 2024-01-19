Arrest made in shooting at Cambridge home

A Kitchener man has been charged for the Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.

Gunshots were fired at a house on Sekura Street, around 3:45 a.m. that day, while the residents were inside. Some of the shots struck the front door, as well as a glass panel at the side of the entrance.

No injuries were reported.

Police tape in seen in front of a Cambridge home with evidence markers on the driveway. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

Later that same day, Waterloo regional police released photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting – a white SUV with a burnt out headlight on the passenger side.

Police are looking to identify the driver of this white SUV in connection to the shooting. (Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Security video from a neighbour, which was shared with CTV News, showed a white vehicle matching that description circling the neighbourhood. At 3:05 a.m., the vehicle is seen driving down Sekura Street. It then parks on a side street and remains there for about 30 minutes. Around 3:40 a.m. a person appears to step out the vehicle and walks over to Sekura Street. Then the vehicle’s headlights come on and it circles the block twice at 3:42 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. At 3:46 a.m., the vehicle can be seen traveling in the opposite direction, then making a U-turn before once again driving down Sekura Street. Less than minute later, multiple gunshots ring out. The vehicle doesn’t appear in the video again. Police never confirmed with CTV News that the vehicle shown was the same one wanted in the shooting.

Video surveillance sent to CTV News by a neighbour in the area that shows a white car with a front headlight burnt out driving down the street. (CTV Kitchener)

On Friday night, police announced they had arrested a 23-year-old Kitchener man and he was charged with multiple firearm offences. They did not specify which ones.

Police said they executed two search warrants in the area of Elmridge and Veronica Drive in Kitchener around the noon hour.

Waterloo regional police executing a search warrant at Elmridge and Veronica Drive in Kitchener. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

The man, whose name has not been released, remains in police custody until his bail hearing.

Police call it an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers.