Shots fired into Cambridge home
A police investigation is underway after gunshots were reportedly fired into a Cambridge home on Friday morning.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, officers responded to the area of Sekura Street and Munch Avenue around 3:50 a.m.
No one was physically hurt.
A large police presence is in the area. Sekura Street is closed between Munch Avenue and Hilldale Drive. Police have not said how long it will remain closed.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said there is not safety concerns for the public.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate virtually unchanged, at 5.8% in December: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the number of jobs in December was virtually unchanged for the month, while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8 per cent.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
Here are the product recalls Canadians should know about this week
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including baby walkers, powdered formula, and personal massagers.
Trains collide on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing at least 4 people
Two trains collided on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, causing carriages to buckle and overturn and killing at least four people, officials said.
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.
Founding member of experimental rock band suspected of killing girlfriend in California
Theo Lengyel, a founding member of the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle, has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend after human remains were found at a park near San Francisco, police said.
A Chinese chess player says he's going to court after losing his title over a defecation
A competitor in Chinese chess says he has sued the national association in China for mental distress after he was stripped of a title for drinking alcohol and defecating in the bathtub of his hotel room at a recent competition.
Only 4 per cent of opioid overdose patients were prescribed drugs to manage addiction in week after hospital visit: Ontario study
A new study has found that only one in 18 people who ended up in hospital in Ontario after an opioid overdose were prescribed drugs known to help manage opioid use disorders in the following week, despite this mitigation strategy being recommended in Canada for years.
London
-
Victim impact statements continue in London for sentencing of Nathaniel Veltman
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues Friday with impact statements being read.
-
Record-low ice coverage reported on the Great Lakes
Ice coverage on the Great Lakes is at a record low, according to the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor.
-
'Humbling and historic': First PWHL goal marks whirlwind week for hockey player and idol to young girls, Ella Shelton
Warren Shelton knew that his daughter Ella wanted to play hockey at the highest level when she was just eight years old. Now, she’s inspiring others.
Windsor
-
Record-low ice coverage reported on the Great Lakes
Ice coverage on the Great Lakes is at a record low, according to the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor.
-
Victim impact statements continue in London for sentencing of Nathaniel Veltman
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues Friday with impact statements being read.
-
Firefighters surprise sleeping couple after fire engulfs car, smoke alarms fail to sound off
Firefighters in Lakeshore surprised a sleeping couple inside their home after a fire broke out inside a parked car early Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Small dog tragically snatched by coyote from owner's leash in Barrie park
A Pomeranian dog was snatched from its owner's leash while walking through Sunnidale Park in Barrie this week.
-
Company honoured for being Orillia's oldest continuously-operating business
Sanderson Monuments stands acknowledged as arguably the longest-serving business in Simcoe County, tracing its roots back to 1872 when it was established by RJ Sanderson, an English mason captivated by the charm of Orillia.
-
Alleged human trafficker from Wasaga Beach seeks bail
Hung Lam appeared in bail court in Barrie on Thursday, seeking to be released from custody until issues arose over his proposed bail plan.
Northern Ontario
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
-
Ontario woman 'terrified' after she was threatened, scammed out of $5,500 by fake CRA employee
An Ontario woman says she was “terrified” after receiving threats from someone pretending to work for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) who scammed her out of $5,500 last month.
Ottawa
-
2023 was the slowest year for home sales in Ottawa in 13 years
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says 11,978 homes and condominiums were sold in Ottawa in 2023, down 11 per cent from 2022. The average price of homes sold in Ottawa in 2023 was $667,794, down 5.5 per cent from 2022.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in the Ottawa area during the first weekend of 2024.
-
It feels like January: Cold weekend in the forecast for Ottawa, with snow expected early next week
It will be a cold first weekend of January in Ottawa, and the first significant snowfall of the year is expected early next week.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman 'terrified' after she was threatened, scammed out of $5,500 by fake CRA employee
An Ontario woman says she was “terrified” after receiving threats from someone pretending to work for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) who scammed her out of $5,500 last month.
-
5 injured after car crashes into Toronto townhouse
Five people are in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Toronto townhouse just after midnight Friday as crews work to contain a natural gas leak in the area.
-
Here are some of the most expensive houses that sold for over $10M in Toronto in 2023
Luxury house sales in Toronto surpassing $10 million surged by 10 per cent in 2023, according to a real estate broker who says a new tax nudged sellers to the finish line.
Montreal
-
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
-
Drug stronger than fentanyl kills 15-year-old Montrealer
The family of a 15-year-old boy is warning others to beware after he died taking isotonitazene, a drug considered more potent than fentanyl.
-
'False start for winter' in Quebec disappoints tourists, forces cities to adapt
An unusually mild start to winter in Quebec has discouraged tourists hoping for a winter wonderland, left litter visible on the streets of Montreal and at times diminished traffic to some of the province's popular ski slopes.
Atlantic
-
40 years after being convicted, New Brunswick men exonerated in 1983 killing
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
N.S. emergency rooms overwhelmed as more patients turn up ill
Steady flu and COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia are leading to overwhelmed emergency rooms.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ER records busiest day ever over holidays: union
The union representing Manitoba nurses says members were kept busy over the holiday season thanks to the triple whammy of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
-
Four-legged friend set to become newest firefighter for WFPS
Winnipeg firefighters are getting a furry friend to go after arsonists.
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate virtually unchanged, at 5.8% in December: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the number of jobs in December was virtually unchanged for the month, while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8 per cent.
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public
Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.
-
No more waiting on hold as Calgary introduces 311 call back option
Calgary is now the first city in Western Canada to offer residents an option to receive a call back instead of waiting on hold for city service calls.
Edmonton
-
'Residents are feeling unsafe': Edmonton politicians respond to news of extortion scheme
Edmonton's mayor has been in contact with businesses impacted by an extortion scheme, a spokesperson for his office confirms.
-
Alberta daycare operators considering dumping $10-a-day program, association says
Parents across Alberta could be paying more for daycare as early as next month.
-
Mother, two others charged in Edmonton toddler's overdose death
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've laid charges against three people in connection to the September drug-overdose death of a toddler.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s lack of snow could spell trouble for drought, wildfires next summer
Experts predict generally milder and drier conditions than usual will persist this winter, meaning a low snowpack—a cause for concern after last summer's devastating wildfires.
-
219 in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C.'s 1st update of 2024
Nearly four years after B.C. confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus that would come to be known as COVID-19, the province begins 2024 with 219 people in hospital with the disease.
-
YVR facing critical control tower shortages amid Canada-wide air safety concerns
Vancouver International Airport’s air traffic control centre is facing one of the worst staffing shortages in the country amid several signs of deteriorating safety.