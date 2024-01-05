KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Shots fired into Cambridge home

    Police cruisers outside a shooting investigation along Sekura Street in Cambridge. Jan. 5, 2024 Source: Brandon Guitar Police cruisers outside a shooting investigation along Sekura Street in Cambridge. Jan. 5, 2024 Source: Brandon Guitar

    A police investigation is underway after gunshots were reportedly fired into a Cambridge home on Friday morning.

    According to Waterloo Regional Police, officers responded to the area of Sekura Street and Munch Avenue around 3:50 a.m.

    No one was physically hurt.

    A large police presence is in the area. Sekura Street is closed between Munch Avenue and Hilldale Drive. Police have not said how long it will remain closed.

    The investigation is ongoing. Police said there is not safety concerns for the public.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777.

