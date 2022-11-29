Another Kitchener-based tech company confirms layoffs

Two of Applyboard's founders pose with Jo Johnson after his appointment to the company's advisory board in 2020. (Submitted) Two of Applyboard's founders pose with Jo Johnson after his appointment to the company's advisory board in 2020. (Submitted)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver