GUELPH -- Guelph police say they tracked down a car and made another arrested in connection to a crash that sent a 14-year-old to hospital.

On May 15 around 8 p.m, police said two vehicles had engaged in street racing on Woolwich Street and were heading northbound.

One of the vehicles entered the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a vehicle near Powell Street before colliding with two parked vehicles, according to Guelph police. A second southbound vehicle swerved to avoid the collision and hit a third parked vehicle.

A 14-year-old female passenger in the first southbound vehicle was transferred to a Hamilton trauma centre with internal injuries, police said. As of Saturday, she is still in hospital recovering from abdominal surgery.

Two males in the northbound vehicle involved in the crash were arrested and charged with driving and drug-related offences.

The second northbound vehicle allegedly did not stop.

Police put out a call to the public at the time to be on the lookout fora black, four-door BMW sedan with under-mounted neon lighting, believed to have sustained minor drive-side damage during the incident.

On Saturday, Guelph police issued another release stating that they had arrested a 19-year-old Puslinch man in connection to the crash and seized a BMW at his residence.

The accused has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to remain at a collision involving bodily harm, and racing a motor vehicle. He was held for a bail hearing Saturday.

Guelph police are thanking community memebers who assisted with the investigation, but are still asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has video footage of it, to contact them.