'An even steeper battle’: Blair residents disappointed MZO approved for warehouse

BLAIR -

The provincial government approved a Ministers Zoning Order (MZO) on Friday to build a one-million-square-foot warehouse on Dickie Settlement Road and Fountain Street South near Hwy 401.

Cambridge City Council voted unanimously in April to approve the order.

The MZO allows for an accelerated process outside of the regular planning process for the city, while also barring any further public consultations or appeals.

According to a lawyer for the Blair Engaged Residents Association Inc., a group of concerned citizens opposed to the project, they were never given a say on the project in the first place and should have that opportunity still.

“There was a last minute motion that came before council. Council signed off on it. There wasn't a proper public consultation, a public meeting, there was no dialogue,” said David Donnelly, the lawyer for the Blair Engaged Residents Association Inc. "From what we understand, First Nations haven't been consulted."

According to Donnelly, it is possible for council to rescind the order and then consult with the public about what is wanted.

“Council has asked the provincial government to do something that, in my opinion, the public doesn't want," he said. "In Pickering and Stratford when that happened, the MZO’s got rescinded."

Alan Van Norman, co-chair of the Blair Engaged Residents Association Inc., said he is not happy in both his municipal and provincial governments, and is not giving up onthe fight.

“We in Blair are very disappointed in both our city council, and in the provincial government,” he said. “It makes what was an uphill battle an even steeper battle.”

According to the developer Broccolini, the warehouse would employ up to 1,400 people with about 100 transport trucks passing through the area daily.

Van Norman said it’s never been made clear whether passing through means one time, or if the trucks would be going in and out, ultimately passing through twice in a day.

“The traffic problems with trucks are horrendous,” he said.

The Blair Engaged Residents Association Inc. plans to meet on Monday to discuss the next steps.

“I’ll be giving them my legal opinion with respect to the next steps to take," said Donnely. "Also, I understand First Nations have also been contacted."

No members of the developer, city council or the provincial government were available for a comment on Sunday.

“A site plan application, a Traffic Impact Study and a Heritage Impact Assessment are now required for these lands." Kathryn McGarry, Mayor of Cambridge, said in an email. "Members of the community will be able to speak to the Traffic Impact Study and the Heritage Impact Assessment when they are presented to Council."