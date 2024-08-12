The next leg of Amazing Race Canada comes to Guelph and Elora in the latest episode.

Over the weekend, teasers showed the seven remaining teams propelling down the Elora Gorge and visiting the Guelph Civic Museum.

Other spots that are expected to be featured in the show include Dublin Street United Church in Guelph, the Wellington County Museum and Archives in Fergus and the University of Guelph Arboretum.

“Being featured on one of Canada’s most popular shows shines a national spotlight on Centre Wellington, highlighting our community’s natural beauty, vibrant culture, and welcoming spirit. This exposure is anticipated to positively impact local tourism, drawing visitors eager to experience the sites showcased on the show,” a spokesperson from the Township of Centre Wellington said in an email statement to CTV News.

Local partners, including Elora & Fergus Tourism, Visit Guelph, Wellington County, and RTO4, worked with Insight Productions and CTV to bring the show to the community.

The community is invited to watch this week’s episode on the patio of the Guelph Civic Museum on Tuesday from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Fergus Grand Theatre will also be hosting a viewing party of their own. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m.

This is The Amazing Race Canada's 10th season. A team who participated until they were eliminated third was a duo from Ontario, one of whom is from Erin.