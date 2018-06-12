Featured
Alleged thief nabbed in Fairview Mall robbery
An entrance to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:20AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a woman following a robbery at a Kitchener shopping centre.
Police were called to Fairview Park Mall around 9 p.m. on Monday after they say a store inside had been robbed.
Police say they arrested the suspect as she was trying to leave the mall.
A 37-year-old Cambridge woman is facing a number of charges including robbery with violence.
Police say no one was hurt and they have returned the stolen money to the store.