

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a woman following a robbery at a Kitchener shopping centre.

Police were called to Fairview Park Mall around 9 p.m. on Monday after they say a store inside had been robbed.

Police say they arrested the suspect as she was trying to leave the mall.

A 37-year-old Cambridge woman is facing a number of charges including robbery with violence.

Police say no one was hurt and they have returned the stolen money to the store.