All female ensemble takes centre stage in Waterloo

An all female ensemble has stepped into the spotlight for the weekend in Waterloo.

Grand River Opera is a new women-led opera company that is performing their inaugural production of Suor Angelica.

The cast includes 20 local professional singers and voice teachers, recent graduates of music programs, current students, and some adult amateurs.

The crew, including the creative team, is made up entirely of women.

Artistic director Jennifer Carter says she started the company to create more opportunities for women in opera.

“It’s the same as any other industry, women are more likely to take care of the kids, take care of things at home, and we have to balance things like that,” said Carter. “Suor Angelica is really the only standard repertoire opera that has an all-female cast. There are a lot more male roles in opera than there are female roles.”

Sunday night is the last night to catch the opera at First United Church in Waterloo.