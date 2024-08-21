Alcohol and jewelry stolen from Guelph student home

Guelph Police are investigating after a south-end student home was broken into on Tuesday.

Police were called to a home near Scottsdale Drive and Cole Road around 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday. They were told a resident came home from work and found the front door was unlocked. Once she was inside, she discovered her bedroom has been rummaged through and some of her jewellery was missing. She contacted one of her roommates and told her several drawers in her room had also been opened.

Police were told all bedroom doors had been closed when the resident left for work.

She said alcohol was also missing from the fridge.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Constable Joel Yip Chuck at 519-824-1212, ext. 7556 or email jyipchuck@guelphpolice.ca.