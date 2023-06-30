Air quality statement in effect for Waterloo Region

Smoke from wildfires burning in other parts of the country can be seen lingering over K-W on Tuesday afternoon. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Smoke from wildfires burning in other parts of the country can be seen lingering over K-W on Tuesday afternoon. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver