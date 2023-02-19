African festival held in Kitchener to celebrate Black heritage and community

In the heart of Black History Month, Bring on the Sunshine’s annual African Festival returned to Kitchener City Hall for its first in-person event since February 2020.

Featuring 20 local vendors, the event held on Sunday afternoon showcased classic African art, music, and cuisine.

“This is how we get to celebrate our community as Black people,” said Barbara Mangwende, executive director of Bring on the Sunshine. “We’re all connected by being African… It’s an opportunity now for the community to reconnect.”

The festival celebrated self-care while bringing people together from all walks of life.

“We see the community gather and celebrate the African cultures that really make up the diversity that’s so wonderful in our community,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Donations were also raised for various Bring on the Sunshine programs that promote youth leadership and Black entrepreneurship.

“It’s like a fantastic reunion,” said one of the attendees. “Some of these people we haven’t seen for a couple of years. So it’s nice to get back together again.”