Affordable housing projects approved in Kitchener with $6.6 million in federal funding

Thanks in part to $6.6 million from the federal government, three affordable housing projects in Kitchener have got the green light.

The first two projects will be operated by The Working Centre at 53 and 58 Queen Street South and provide 18 new homes for racialized people and newcomers to Canada.

The third project will be spearheaded by Y-W Kitchener Waterloo and provide eight new units for women and children fleeing gender based violence.

"The City of Kitchener is particularly pleased to see the Y-W project go forward, as it makes more complete use of the $2.57 million piece of property we provided as part of the partnership for the Block Line project," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic at a Monday council meeting.

The projects are expected to be completed within 12 months of the applicants receiving the funding.