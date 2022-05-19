Advance polls are now open. Here's where to cast your ballot in Waterloo region

Advance voting locations are now open across the province.

Election day is set for June 2, but people can start casting their ballots as early as Thursday May 19.

"I get ot skip the lines a little bit, and it's also just something I look forward to," said Holly Jamieson, who was casting her ballot at the Downtown Community Centre in Kitchener on Thursday. "You don't get to vote that often. It's always a really exciting feeling. I've always loved it since I was first able to vote."

The advance voting period will run until May 28.

"It's great not to stand in line on election day, and it's important for everyone to cast their ballot for the kind of government they want," said Mike Strathee after casting his ballot Thursday. "The provincial government makes all kinds of decisions that will affect our lives on a day to day basic for years to come, so if we don't vote we're basically saying we don't care about the future of Ontario."

Venues are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click on locations and the sidebar below for more information

HOW TO VOTE AT AN ADVANCE POLL

You can vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district.

If you don’t know your electoral district, you can find it here.

If you have a voter information card, you will need to show one piece of ID with your name on it.

If you don’t have a voter information card, you will need to show one piece of ID with both your name and address.

Those who don't have a voter card can also dowload the Elections Ontario app and receive an electronic voter card, which will be accepted at polling stations.

Examples of accepted ID can be found here.

Complete information on voting at an advance poll can be found here.

With files from The Canadian Press