Featured
Adult in custody after police say young person was assaulted with weapon
A police cruiser on Bakersfield Drive in Cambridge.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 7:17PM EST
A family dispute in Cambridge has left a young person with minor injuries.
Police were called to an address on Bakersfield Drive on Tuesday around 4 p.m.
Fire officials say they were originally called to the scene for a medical call that turned into an assault investigation.
An adult female was arrested for allegedly assaulting a young person with a weapon.
The victim was treated for minor injuries. Police say it was expected that the person was expected to be released shortly.
According to officials, charges are likely pending.