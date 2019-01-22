

A family dispute in Cambridge has left a young person with minor injuries.

Police were called to an address on Bakersfield Drive on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Fire officials say they were originally called to the scene for a medical call that turned into an assault investigation.

An adult female was arrested for allegedly assaulting a young person with a weapon.

The victim was treated for minor injuries. Police say it was expected that the person was expected to be released shortly.

According to officials, charges are likely pending.