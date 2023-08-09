Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month

An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.

According to Netflix, You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! also stars Idina Mensel and Luis Guzmán. It will be available to watch starting Aug. 25.

The cast list shows the film also stars Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler, and daughters Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler.

Netflix says the film follows best friends Stacy and Lydia who are both planning bat mitzvahs, but it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threatens to ruin everything.

Adam Sandler's Netflix film set You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah!, (Krista Sharpe/CTV News Kitchener)

ROYAL CITY BUZZ DURING FILMING

The film's debut comes just over a year after the Royal City was buzzing with anticipation as sightings of Sandler were reported.

The movie star was in the area for a few days in July for filming, and was spotted several times dining at Milestones Restaurant in Guelph.

At the time, staff at Milestones Restaurant in Guelph were star-struck when Sandler came in.

“She [a Milestone's worker] came running to the back, with a red face and shaking, she just kind of looked at me and went 'Don’t freak out, Adam Sandler is here, Adam Sandler is here, nobody say anything, just have a normal time with this,'" said Brad Clarke, manager at Milestones Guelph in July 2022. "I was like 'Okay, let me actually see if this is real.'"

Clarke is among many business owners and locals who said Sandler was a pleasure to meet and one of the nicest celebrities they have ever encountered.

Meg and Lara Turner, who work at Montana’s across the street from the Milestones, pose for a selfie with Adam Sandler. (Submitted)

“It was life-changing. He was honestly one of the nicest celebrities I have ever met, let alone a normal person,” said Grace Van Hemmen, Milestones Guelph server.