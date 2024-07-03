KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Active investigation near Hagersville, OPP and Six Nations police on scene

    (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener) (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener)
    Police are advising the public of an ongoing investigation on the outskirts of Hagersville.

    Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nations police are currently in the area of Mississauga Road between Highway 6 and Ojibway Road.

    While no other details are available at this time, police are asking the public to avoid the area.

    There are no public safety concerns.

