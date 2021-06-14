WATERLOO -- Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 43 more COVID-19 cases Monday, as active cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

The new cases bring the region's total caseload to 16,664, with 15,924 considered resolved and 470 active.

Another five people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, bringing the total number of people in hospital with the disease to 38. Of those, 22 are receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

No new deaths were reported Monday. Since the pandemic began, 258 people in Waterloo Region have died.

Active outbreaks in the region rose from four on Sunday to five on Monday.

The seven-day average rate of cases per 100,000 in Waterloo Region sits at 10. By comparison, Ontario's seven-day average case rate per 100,000 is 3.2.

Nine more cases in Waterloo Region were confirmed as variants of concern in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of variant cases to 3,463.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,051 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

11 are Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred as B.1.315

60 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

35 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previous called B.1.617

Meanwhile, health partners in the region administered another 6,371 vaccine doses on Sunday, bringing the total number of jabs delivered in the area to 412,638.

More than 71.9 per cent of adults have received at least one dose, while 11.2 per cent of Waterloo Region residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Across the province, fewer than 450 COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, following days of cases above 500.

Ontario confirmed 447 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with four additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, the province has logged 540,130 COVID-19 cases.

Ontario's seven-day average now stands at 503, down from 735 at this point last week.

With files from CTV Toronto.